Search

15 Sept 2022

Bus Éireann to hold Limerick open days - new jobs on offer

Bus Eireann

Bus Eireann will hold an open day at its Roxboro bus depot tomorrow and Saturday

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

15 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

OPEN days are to be held tomorrow and Saturday with Bus Éireann seeking to recruit 25 new drivers in Limerick.

The semi-state transport provider will host open days at its Roxboro Road bus depot from 8am to 2pm each day.

At these events, potential new recruits will be put in the driving seat and given a hands-on experience driving a bus or a car in the presence of a Bus Éireann training supervisor.

In addition to experienced bus drivers holding a full, clean category D license, Bus Éireann is currently running a bus driver training programme in Limerick, training category B and C license holders up to category D level.

Commercial fire at popular Limerick city launderette

To this end, they are also encouraged to attend the open days.

“If you’ve ever wondered if driving a bus would be for you, our open days in Limerick this Friday and Saturday are the chance for you to find out,’’ said Brian Connolly, Bus Éireann senior operations manager for the region.

"Bus Éireann employs more than 250 people in Limerick and carried more than 2.4 million passengers on Limerick city bus services last year. People attending the open days will have an opportunity to meet with men and women who are currently working as drivers with Bus Éireann, as well as with operational and HR employees who can answer any questions you have about working for Bus Éireann. We hope that by attending one of our open days in Limerick, interested applicants will see that it is an attractive career option, and one that it is equally available to men and women," he added.

For more information on career opportunities in Bus Eireann, please visit careers.buseireann.ie

Up to the minute news is available from www.limericklive.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media