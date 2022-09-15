Bus Éireann to hold Limerick open days - new jobs on offer

OPEN days are to be held tomorrow and Saturday with Bus Éireann seeking to recruit 25 new drivers in Limerick.

The semi-state transport provider will host open days at its Roxboro Road bus depot from 8am to 2pm each day.

At these events, potential new recruits will be put in the driving seat and given a hands-on experience driving a bus or a car in the presence of a Bus Éireann training supervisor.

In addition to experienced bus drivers holding a full, clean category D license, Bus Éireann is currently running a bus driver training programme in Limerick, training category B and C license holders up to category D level.

To this end, they are also encouraged to attend the open days.

“If you’ve ever wondered if driving a bus would be for you, our open days in Limerick this Friday and Saturday are the chance for you to find out,’’ said Brian Connolly, Bus Éireann senior operations manager for the region.

"Bus Éireann employs more than 250 people in Limerick and carried more than 2.4 million passengers on Limerick city bus services last year. People attending the open days will have an opportunity to meet with men and women who are currently working as drivers with Bus Éireann, as well as with operational and HR employees who can answer any questions you have about working for Bus Éireann. We hope that by attending one of our open days in Limerick, interested applicants will see that it is an attractive career option, and one that it is equally available to men and women," he added.

