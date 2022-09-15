Award-winning American travel programme to be filmed in Limerick

The popular show will showcase Limerick and Clare
AMERICAN TV presenter Samantha Brown will showcase Limerick and Clare in her award-winning travel programme, Places to Love.
The episode, which will be filmed on location in the two counties, will air in the United States on Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) channel.
The popular show has been airing in the USA since 2018 and showcases some of the greatest little-known spots and haunts where innovators are creating a brand new travel experience.
