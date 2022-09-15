Patient stole from nurse while being treated at Limerick hospital

GARDAI are investigating an incident at a Limerick hospital during which a patient stole from a nurse who was caring for him.

According to gardai, the culprit - a young man in his mid-twenties - was being treated in hospital when he saw his chance to steal a phone, cash and cigarettes from a nurse’s handbag.

"The nurse had stored her bag in a storeroom but, obviously, the young man saw this and took the opportunity to steal from her," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"This is very shocking, the nurses work so hard and are so decent to their patients and yet this happened," she added.

Gardai were called and they attended the hospital a short time later. Some of the nurse's property was recovered from the man. The woman's phone, which contained very precious photos was located some time later.

The divisional crime prevention officer says the incident shows how quickly thieves can act and how important it is to protect personal property.

"We must keep our property either on us or locked away at all times and do not give anybody a chance to steal from us," advised Sgt Leetch.