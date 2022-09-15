Search

15 Sept 2022

Patient stole from nurse while being treated at Limerick hospital

Patient stole from nurse while being treated at Limerick hospital

The incident happened at a hospital in Limerick

Reporter:

David Hurley

15 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

GARDAI are investigating an incident at a Limerick hospital during which a patient stole from a nurse who was caring for him.

According to gardai, the culprit - a young man in his mid-twenties - was being treated in hospital when he saw his chance to steal a phone, cash and cigarettes from a nurse’s handbag.

"The nurse had stored her bag in a storeroom but, obviously, the young man saw this and took the opportunity to steal from her," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"This is very shocking, the nurses work so hard and are so decent to their patients and yet this happened," she added.

Calls for probe over 'leak' of Minister's itinerary ahead of Limerick visit

Gardai were called and they attended the hospital a short time later. Some of the nurse's property was recovered from the man. The woman's phone, which contained very precious photos was located some time later.

The divisional crime prevention officer says the incident shows how quickly thieves can act and how important it is to protect personal property.

"We must keep our property either on us or locked away at all times and do not give anybody a chance to steal from us," advised Sgt Leetch.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media