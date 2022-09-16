Search

16 Sept 2022

Long-awaited traffic management plan for Limerick town set to finally hit the road

Workers should be on site to start the first phase of the Abbeyfeale traffic management plan in December.

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

16 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

WORK ON a multi-million euro traffic management plan for a Limerick town will begin by the end of the year.

Plans to improve traffic management in Abbeyfeale were first announced in 2018 when local councillors were told that Transport Infrastructure Ireland would be funding the project.

However, over two years after the plans were agreed and signed off on, ground has yet to be broken.

Kieran O’Gorman, senior executive engineer at Limerick City and County Council told councilors of the Newcastle West municipal district at their most-recent monthly meeting that workers should be on site for the first phase of the plan in December.

Plans for Limerick's executive mayor in government's legislation plans for autumn

The work is expected to take 24 to 30 months to complete as construction will take part on different parts of the project at separate times.

The first phase of works involves the demolition of Riordan's Pub on the main street of the town.

One of the conditions of the proposed plans was that Limerick City and County Council would purchase and demolish Riordan’s to make way for 24 off street parking spaces.

This month there are plans to put the demolition work out to tender, with people on site in December and demolition to begin in January.

Following the demolition of the premises, tender will go out in the first quarter of 2023 for work on the main part of the plan with workers expected on site by the second quarter of the year.

The plans originally caused some consternation and dismay with locals and businesses however, local representatives say the majority now support the plan.

The cost of implementing the plan has also risen from €4.8 million to nearly €15 million.

Limerick City and County Council have pledged €1 million to the project while Transport Infrastructure Ireland will give €8 million through their Pavements and Road Safety departments.

While €9 million has already been secured for the project, €6.5 million of Pathfinder funding from the European Innovation Council has also been applied for.

Mr O'Gorman told councillors that as part of the plan, they will look at rationalising signage in the town as there are currently “hundreds” of signs erected that are “not needed”.

It has also been proposed that the speed limit on the main street in the town would be reduced from 50km/h to 30km/h as part of the project.

