16 Sept 2022

Limerick ‘student city’ is a home away-from-home for third level attendees

Limerick ‘Student City’ a home away from home for third level attendees

Limerick City and County Council is encouraging third-level students to get out and about and experience Limerick city like never before | PICTURES: Alan Place

Cathal Doherty

16 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

NEW AND RETURNING college students in Limerick are being reminded that there is a fantastic student experience off campus in the city.

Limerick City and County Council is encouraging university students, further education students, apprentices and skills based learning attendees to get out and about and experience Limerick city like never before.

The new four-week social and on-campus campaign by the Council’s Marketing & Communications department began last week.

“As students already know, there’s no place like Limerick for college life and while Limerick is an ideal place to study, it’s important that students broaden their life experiences by embracing Limerick city,” said a spokesperson for the local authority.

The campaign will see staff from the Marketing & Communications department visit the campuses of UL, MIC, TUS Moylish and TUS LSAD on Clare Street to inform students of what’s on offer in the city.

A Limerick City pocket map, available online here, has been produced highlighting the range of off-campus activities on offer to Limerick’s third level student population.

Students will also be in with a chance of winning an iPad to help them with their studies.



Third level attendees are being encouraged to check out the Top 10 Insta spots in Limerick in person and perhaps suggest some new spots.

In addition to the on-campus presence, a social media campaign targeting students is being rolled out as part of the overarching Limerick Student City campaign.

The campaign will highlight what’s going on in Limerick with a specific focus on value for money events.

