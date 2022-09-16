Limerick Property Watch: Unique, architecturally designed, modern property

ROONEYS are delighted to bring to the market this truly unique, architecturally designed, modern property.

Located in a superb residential area and at the top of a private avenue, The Mews, Ballinacurra Road is ideally situated and convenient to a host of various amenities nearby.

The Mews is a substantial property offering two dwellings in one and has been recently completely and redecorated to a very high standard with beautiful Italian marble tiling throughout.

Access to the property is through a unique inner courtyard patio area with a door off opening to the main house and a door to a large garage with storage.

The main house consists of a beautiful bright reception room with a stunning Italian marble fireplace and Italian marble tiled flooring; a large, bright open plan kitchen/dining room with patio doors off to the rear private patio and garden.

A utility room and shower room complete the ground floor accommodation.

On the first floor is the main bathroom and three large, bright, double bedrooms, two of which have ensuites.

There is a balcony off the main bedroom and off the landing overlooking the internal courtyard patio. To the side with its own access is a self contained apartment consisting of a large open plan kitchen/ diningroom/ bedroom and bathroom.

To the rear of the property is a private elevated patio area with steps down to the lawn/garden area. The garage with its electric roller door provides secure car parking.

Viewing is highly recommended of this unique, superb property .

