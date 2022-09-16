Hundreds of jobs created as manufacturing facility opens in Shannon

THE TAOISEACH has officially opened a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for a ground-breaking clinical stage gene therapy company in Shannon.

MeiraGTx Holdings today formally unveil its GMP manufacturing facility in Shannon, Ireland. An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, said that great strides are being made in the area of gene therapy.

“Today’s unveiling is testament to the company’s continued commitment to Shannon and the Mid-West and speaks to the considerable skills and ability of the Irish workforce,” he said.

The facility, online since earlier this year and stretching over 150,000 square feet, is the first commercial-scale gene therapy manufacturing site in Ireland.

The site contains three facilities, one for viral vector production for clinical and commercial supply, a facility to manufacture plasmid DNA – the critical starting material for producing gene therapy products and thirdly, a Quality Control (QC) hub performing advanced biochemical quality control testing.

The Shannon site allows MeiraGTx to accelerate the development and delivery of gene therapy treatments to patients facing a wide range of both genetic and non-hereditary disorders

These range from inherited vision loss, salivary-gland conditions, and neurological diseases such as Parkinson's, to potentially diabetes, obesity, and some cancers.

The facility, which is set to employ 100 people in its current phase, with the potential for that to increase to over 300, has been located in Shannon due to its proximity to a number of world-class bioscience institutions, as well as partner companies in the healthcare sector.

Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of MeiraGTx, said: “MeiraGTx’s Shannon facility is unique, not only in Ireland but globally, as it streamlines gene therapy development, testing and manufacturing capabilities together in-house.

This significantly reduces the time to patients for advanced therapeutic products, with months or potentially years saved.

The Shannon facility has been designed to address these challenges in order to provide access to transformative potential medicines to patients as well as be ready for significant future expansion.”

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan noted that in 2020, MeiraGTx announced its intention to locate this globally unique GMP manufacturing facility in Shannon.

“Ireland remains committed to winning jobs and investments across the country and MeiraGTx’s decision to locate in the Mid-West demonstrates the region’s reputation as a key location for the next generation of biopharmaceutical manufacturers,” he added.