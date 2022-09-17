Limerick Weather - Saturday, September 17

Saturday morning will have mist and fog patches gradually clearing to give a largely dry day with some cloud and bright or sunny intervals.

Highest temperatures again of 15 to 17 degrees with light variable breezes.

Saturday night will be dry in most areas with some patches of mist or fog. However, it will be another chilly night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Sunday will bring some patchy light rain or drizzle for a time over the northern half of the country. It will be drier further south. Rather cloudy overall with some occasional sunny periods. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light variable or westerly breezes.

For more Limerick weather click here

Monday looks to continue mostly dry with freshening southwesterly winds, and highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees. Mostly cloudy with some drizzle likely later in the day on western fringes. On Monday night, scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle will spread from the west. Mild, with lows of 11 to 13 degrees.

Tuesday will likely be humid with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle.