Limerick Weather - Saturday, September 17

Limerick weather
Saturday morning will have mist and fog patches gradually clearing to give a largely dry day with some cloud and bright or sunny intervals.
Highest temperatures again of 15 to 17 degrees with light variable breezes.
Saturday night will be dry in most areas with some patches of mist or fog. However, it will be another chilly night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Sunday will bring some patchy light rain or drizzle for a time over the northern half of the country. It will be drier further south. Rather cloudy overall with some occasional sunny periods. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light variable or westerly breezes.
For more Limerick weather click here
Monday looks to continue mostly dry with freshening southwesterly winds, and highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees. Mostly cloudy with some drizzle likely later in the day on western fringes. On Monday night, scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle will spread from the west. Mild, with lows of 11 to 13 degrees.
Tuesday will likely be humid with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.