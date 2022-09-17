Million dollar campaign launched to target US flights to Shannon

TOURISM Ireland has unveiled a new million dollar campaign to promote direct flights from the US to Shannon Airport.

This includes Aer Lingus from Boston and New York, United from Newark, and to highlight Shannon as the gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way.

As part of the campaign, Tourism Ireland, together with The Shannon Airport Group, is hosting events for key travel trade and media contacts in New York and Boston this week.

Six tourism enterprises from the Wild Atlantic Way are meeting with around 40 tour operators, as well as with travel and Diaspora journalists, in both cities.

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, said that Shannon Airport is the lifeblood of the region and that the group are proud of the role they play in supporting the business, aviation and tourism sectors that are so vital to both regional and national economy.

Mary Considine added: "We look forward to continuing our special relationship with the US and reconnecting with our American friends and offering them the warmest of Irish welcomes and the travel and vacation experience of a lifetime.”

The campaign will run until the end of November and features an extensive and targeted programme of both trade and consumer promotions. The consumer promotions will deliver 86 million impressions.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said that research has shown that there is significant pent-up demand among travellers in the US to return to Ireland.

"We look forward to communicating with potential holidaymakers – as well as with our travel trade and media partners in the US – highlighting the many great experiences and the warm welcome that awaits along the Wild Atlantic Way," she added.