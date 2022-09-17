Limerick Property Watch: Time to find your forever home at Fitzhaven

No 4 Fitzhaven is located in a superb residential area
ROONEY'S are delighted to present this spacious, modern, bright town house to the market.
The property is situated in a private residential avenue in the sought-after area of the South Circular Road and is within strolling distance of the city centre, Mary Immaculate College, schools and a host of numerous amenities.
Ground floor accommodation consists of a hall with guest WC off; bright, spacious, open plan kitchen/ dining room with patio doors off to rear patio and garden; large, bright, front reception room.
Upstairs is the main bathroom and three bright double bedrooms with the main bedroom having an ensuite bathroom.
Built in 1992, the overall size of the property is 100.92m2 (1086.20ft2). It is in excellent condition having recently been redecorated and viewing is highly recommended of this spacious, modern property.
AT A GLANCELocation: 4 Fitzhaven, South Circular Road, Limerick city
