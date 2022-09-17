Garda advice for Limerick motorists heading to Listowel Harvest Festival

GARDAI in Listowel are advising those from Limerick attending the Harvest Racing Festival that an extensive traffic management plan will be in place.

It's the first full festival since 2019 and race-goers are being urged to comply with gardai and race stewards to ensure the smooth running of the event and the safety of all patrons.

The seven-day festival begins this Sunday afternoon which seven races each afternoon.

Sergeant Diarmuid O’Brien of Listowel garda station says he wants everyone to have a safe and enjoyable experience at the races and he is warning members of the public to be aware of pickpockets.

“Lock your cars when leaving them and do not leave valuables in them. Every person attending the races is asked to take sensible precautions in respect of their own property and their personal safety,” said Sgt O’Brien.

Gardai are warning of delays at certain times due to the large volumes of traffic which will be converging on junctions within close proximity to and in the immediate vicinity of Listowel Rcecourse.

"Non-race traffic should, where possible, divert away from routes used by motorists attending race meetings on each race day," said Sgt O'Brien.

No road closures are in place and patrons attending from Limerick are strongly advised to park in the car parks at Greenville (entrance off Grenville Road), Greenville (entrance off Convent Street), Tralee (entrance off the N69- Listowel-Tralee road) and Barrett’s Field (entrance off Bridge Road, Listowel).

While parking is also available in Listowel town centre, restrictions will be in place in residential areas and illegally parked vehicles will be towed and fines issued.

Sergeant O'Brien is warning there will be a zero tolerance policy towards underage drinking throughout the week.

“Traditionally, Friday, which is ‘Ladies day’ sees the attendance of young persons in large numbers. We welcome these young people and want them to enjoy their day. However, in the past there were incidents of underage drunkenness on the Friday evening where youths were conveyed to the garda station and their parents contacted. Incidents such as these draws significantly from our resources at busy times,” said Sgt O’Brien.

Ahead of the festival, gardai have written to secondary schools and bus operators in the west Limerick/north Kerry area advising them of the legislation relating to underage drinking.

Spot checks will be conducted at pick up locations and gardai will be operating a stop and search policy at entrances to Listowel Racecourse.