Limerick Historical Society to host last walking tour of the summer

THE Limerick Historical Society will hold its final outing of the summer season next Wednesday, September 21.
Starting at 7pm outside the old Franciscans Church at Henry Street in the city centre, it will focus on historic areas of the city's riverside.
The tour will visit Poor Man's Kilkee at Harvey's Quay, the Limerick Boat Club off Sarsfield Bridge and the Shannon Rowing Club opposite.
A number of expert speakers will be on hand at each site on the night to provide a potted history.
Historical Society lectures will return in October.
All are welcome to attend Wednesday's event. For more information, please contact Tony Browne at 061 228071.
