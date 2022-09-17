Search

18 Sept 2022

Newly-planted micro forest officially opens in Limerick village

Mayor Francis Foley was joined by Dr Jagdeep Singh from EcoSikh Ireland for the unveiling of two plaques at the recently planted micro forest

Reporter:

David Hurley

17 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

THE Mayor of the city and county of Limerick has officially opened the Guru Nanak Sacred Forest at Templeglatine.

Over 1,000 trees were donated by the Sikh community and opening ceremony follows the successful planting day which took place in March.

Commenting on the official opening, Dr Singh said: "It was my pleasure to unveil the stone marker and infoboard signage
accompanied by the EcoSikh Ireland team, alongside Mayor Foley and the community at Templeglantine. We hope it will provide inspiration and context to all new visitors at this special site."

Over 1,000 trees were donated by the Sikh community and opening ceremony follows the successful planting day which took place in March.

Micro forests are planted based on the principles of the Miyawaki Method. The tree species used grow naturally and vary in size to create a multi layered forest that promotes biodiversity. Trees are planted densely and grow up to ten times faster than conventionally grown forests.

Located beside the local primary school and opposite the Holy Trinity Church, the micro forest is also easily accessible to visitors passing on the nearby Limerick Greenway.

