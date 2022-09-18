Search

18 Sept 2022

Public asked to immerse themselves in the everyday sounds of Limerick

Public asked to immerse themselves in the everyday sounds of Limerick

The 'immersive soundwalk' will take place next Friday afternoon I FILE PHOTO / Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

18 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

LIMERICK City and County Council is inviting members of the public to take part in a special walk around Limerick to experience all the sounds of a city, not just the dominate ones.

The event, organised as part of Ireland's first annual Sustainable Development Goals Week, takes place next Friday, October 23 before the Culture Night festivities.

The local authority says the event will be an "immersive soundwalk" allowing people to explore everyday quiet areas along the river Shannon in Limerick city centre.

"Sound in our cities can be very contested. The noise from roads and businesses can cause annoyance and at worst it can impact our health. It is important that we have access to peaceful spaces where we live and work to unwind," said a spokesperson.

Culture Night returns to Limerick with a bang

The soundwalk, which is free to attend, will take place between 12.30 and 2pm with stopping points along the way.

Members of the public who intend participating, are being advised to download the 'Hush City' app on either the Google Play Store or the App Store on Apple devices

While the event is free, to participate you must register on Eventbrite. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

The meeting point will be at St. Michael's Rowing Club by the Riverside Walk, off O’Callaghan Strand, with the listening walk ending at St. Mary's Cathedral.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media