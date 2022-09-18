Public asked to immerse themselves in the everyday sounds of Limerick

LIMERICK City and County Council is inviting members of the public to take part in a special walk around Limerick to experience all the sounds of a city, not just the dominate ones.

The event, organised as part of Ireland's first annual Sustainable Development Goals Week, takes place next Friday, October 23 before the Culture Night festivities.

The local authority says the event will be an "immersive soundwalk" allowing people to explore everyday quiet areas along the river Shannon in Limerick city centre.

"Sound in our cities can be very contested. The noise from roads and businesses can cause annoyance and at worst it can impact our health. It is important that we have access to peaceful spaces where we live and work to unwind," said a spokesperson.

The soundwalk, which is free to attend, will take place between 12.30 and 2pm with stopping points along the way.

Members of the public who intend participating, are being advised to download the 'Hush City' app on either the Google Play Store or the App Store on Apple devices

While the event is free, to participate you must register on Eventbrite. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

The meeting point will be at St. Michael's Rowing Club by the Riverside Walk, off O’Callaghan Strand, with the listening walk ending at St. Mary's Cathedral.