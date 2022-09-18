Search

18 Sept 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Country residence in Killoscully

Limerick Property Watch: Country residence in Killoscully

Despite being built over 100 years ago, and its rural location, Curraghduff does have 4G internet

18 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

CURRAGHDUFF is a stunning four-bedroom stone-built period farmhouse, c.100 years old, set on a c.0.68Ha/c.1.68 acre site surrounded by a mixture of mature trees and c.75m of frontage to the Mulkear river.

Accessed via a mature tree lined driveway, the site opens up as you get close to the house to reveal a stunning setting with this gorgeous property .

Inside, the property has living accommodation to one side with dual aspect living room opening onto a study/ playroom with vaulted ceiling. To the rear the single storey extension provides a light filled kitchen/dining room with vaulted ceiling.

There is a ground floor bedroom and three bedrooms on the first floor with a family bathroom.

The property has undergone significant upgrading over the last few years which include attic insulation, cavity wall insulation, new fascia and soffit, refurbished stove with new flue and oil fired central heating. There is also a new water treatment system and the burglar alarm has offsite monitoring.

This is a lovely secluded location surrounded by nature and magnificent wildlife, including deer (as witnessed by the agent).

This property is only c.20km from Castletroy and c.14km from the M7 at Birdhill offering easy access to Limerick, Shannon and Dublin.

To organise a viewing or for further information, contact Michael at DNG Michael Gilmartin at 067 31569 or by email at info@gilmartinauctioneers. com.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Curraghduff, Killoscully
Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €350,000
Seller: DNG Michael Gilmartin
Contact: 067 31569

