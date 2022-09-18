Search

18 Sept 2022

Open day on Limerick village's flood relief scheme

The flooding in Castleconnell in 2009 is still fresh in the memory / Picture: Sean Curtin / Press 22

Donal O'Regan

18 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

RESIDENTS and business owners in Castleconnell will get the opportunity this Wednesday, September 21, to see the plans that will ensure their village won’t be flooded again.

The flooding in Castleconnell and surrounding areas in 2009 and 2015 is still fresh in the memory following periods of prolonged rainfall.

The OPW, working in partnership with Limerick City and County Council and other local authorities, commissioned and have completed the Shannon Upper and Lower River Basin (UoM 25/26) Catchment Flood Risk and Management (CFRAM) Study.

Local TD, Kieran O’Donnell is encouraging everyone in Castleconnell and surrounding areas to attend a public consultation update on the Castleconnell Flood Relief Scheme this coming Wednesday, September 21 in the Castle Oaks House Hotel, Castleconnell from 4pm to 8pm. Presentations from the project team will be given at 5pm and 7pm.

The scheme is currently in the options appraisal phase. The project team have considered a long list of potential flood management measures, from which a number of scheme options have been brought forward for assessment.

The purpose of this public participation day is to give interested parties an overview of these options and provide an opportunity to engage with the project team, share their thoughts on the options and any potential constraints to their implementation.

Members of Limerick City and County Council, OPW and the appointed engineering and environmental consultants JBA Consulting and JB Barry & Partners will be available on the day to discuss the scheme.

Deputy Kieran O'Donnell said: "This is a flood relief project - along with my local colleague Cllr Michael Murphy - that I have been working on for a considerable period of time.

"Campaigning with locals, we secured the inclusion of Castleconnell in the OPW’s final CFRAMS report published in 2018, and I secured funding of €720,000 from the OPW for this Castleconnell Flood relief scheme to proceed.   

"It is imperative that proper permanent flood defences are constructed to protect the homes and businesses in Castleconnell village and surrounding areas.

"We know and have seen first-hand of the terrible ordeal people had to endure with the floods in recent years and we wish to see these flood defences in place as quickly as possible," said Deputy O'Donnell.

 

