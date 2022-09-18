Search

18 Sept 2022

Garda warning following spate of crimes in rural Limerick

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

18 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

PROOF if any was needed that thieves would steal the sugar from your tea was the theft of silage bale wrap from a field in County Limerick.

The incident was one of a number of thefts reported in rural areas of Limerick in recent weeks.

Sergeant Ber Leetch, crime prevention officer based in Henry Street garda station, said on the evening of Friday, September 9, bale wrap was left in a field in Dromtrasna, Abbeyfeale.

“The contractor was to start very early the following morning but when he got there, there was no sign of the bale wrap,” she said.

Increase in reported thefts from cars across Limerick

On the other side of the county on the same night a chainsaw and power washer were taken from a yard in Ballyorgan.

Sgt Leetch gives advice to farmers and home owners in rural areas regarding protecting their property.

“It is evident that criminals are actively looking for anything of value that can be sold on for cash. Do not give them the opportunity; lock everything of value away out of sight.

“Use locks and bolts of a good standard so consider the value of the property that you are protecting and expect to pay 10% of the value on security.

“There is no doubt but that these items will be offered for sale. Do not buy any property offered for sale in suspicious circumstances, you are probably buying stolen property,” said Sgt Leetch.

