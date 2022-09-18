Search

19 Sept 2022

BREAKING: Man dies in Limerick collision

BREAKING: Man dies in Limerick collision

The collision occurred this Sunday evening

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

18 Sept 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in County Limerick this Sunday night.

The collision occurred in Shanbally on the outskirts of Abbeyfeale at approximately 6.10pm.

The single vehicle collision occurred on the R555 road between Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick and Duagh, Co. Kerry. The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male aged in his 70s, was fatally injured during the collision.

The R555 is currently closed between Abbeyfeale and Duagh as the scene of the collision is preserved pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are currently in place.

Limerick motorists experience long delays after vehicle catches fire on motorway

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.
 
Anyone with information can contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media