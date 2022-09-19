Fiserv teams up with University of Limerick for new scholarship scheme

A NEW scholarship has been announced for computer science students at the University of Limerick.

The Fiserv Emerging Talent Scholarship will offer a one-year award of €5,000 to a 2nd year student enrolled in the BSc in Computer Systems programme at the university.

The scholarship was established under the UL Foundation’s '50forFifty' scholarship initiative which aims to secure 50 new scholarships for UL students during the University’s 50th year to celebrate the anniversary.

Fiserv is a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, with, serving clients in over 100 countries around the globe.

The company employs almost 270 people at its flagship technology centre in Nenagh and over 400 in Dublin with more than 44,000 employees worldwide.

Speaking about the initiative, Sarah Hartnett, Director of Development at the UL Foundation said: “Scholarships are one of the most impactful ways that companies can encourage and support UL students, which is why we have set ourselves a goal of 50 additional scholarships to celebrate UL’s 50th anniversary.

“We are delighted that Fiserv has chosen to get involved this year for the benefit of UL’s Computer Science students”.

Catherine Hough -Early Careers Talent Recruiter from Fiserv mentioned: “Fiserv recognizes the importance of giving back to our community, by providing these early career advancement opportunities we are strengthening the core foundations and career trajectories of these talented students.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship can do so on the Careers Fiserv website by searching for the University of Limerick.