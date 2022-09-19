Search

19 Sept 2022

Fiserv teams up with University of Limerick for new scholarship scheme

Fiserv teams up with University of Limerick for new scholarship scheme

The Fiserv Emerging Talent Scholarship will offer a one-year award of €5,000 to a 2nd year student enrolled in the BSc in Computer Systems programme at UL

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

19 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

A NEW scholarship has been announced for computer science students at the University of Limerick.

The Fiserv Emerging Talent Scholarship will offer a one-year award of €5,000 to a 2nd year student enrolled in the BSc in Computer Systems programme at the university.

The scholarship was established under the UL Foundation’s '50forFifty' scholarship initiative which aims to secure 50 new scholarships for UL students during the University’s 50th year to celebrate the anniversary.

Fiserv is a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, with, serving clients in over 100 countries around the globe.

The company employs almost 270 people at its flagship technology centre in Nenagh and over 400 in Dublin with more than 44,000 employees worldwide.

It's not closing time for newly acquired Limerick pub

Speaking about the initiative, Sarah Hartnett, Director of Development at the UL Foundation said: “Scholarships are one of the most impactful ways that companies can encourage and support UL students, which is why we have set ourselves a goal of 50 additional scholarships to celebrate UL’s 50th anniversary.

“We are delighted that Fiserv has chosen to get involved this year for the benefit of UL’s Computer Science students”.

Catherine Hough -Early Careers Talent Recruiter from Fiserv mentioned: “Fiserv recognizes the importance of giving back to our community, by providing these early career advancement opportunities we are strengthening the core foundations and career trajectories of these talented students.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship can do so on the Careers Fiserv website by searching for the University of Limerick.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media