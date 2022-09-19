Search

19 Sept 2022

Irish Red Cross Limerick holding open night for new members

Irish Red Cross holding recruitment night in Limerick

Frances Watkins

19 Sept 2022 12:34 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE IRISH Red Cross in Limerick are holding an open night this week to recruit new volunteers for the organisation. 

The registration night will give information about the 10 week first aid response course as well as the work that the charity does. 

The PHECC accredited course will teach life-saving skills, how to treat wounds and fractures, how to manage medical conditions while awaiting an ambulance and much more.

The Limerick Area of the Irish Red Cross was founded in 1940 with just a small number of members. Now they have more than 200 members actively volunteering in Limerick city and county.

The organisation offers a range of services including first aid and ambulance cover at events, first aid training, health and social care support and a Red Cross Youth section.

The information night will take place on Thursday, September 22 at 7:30pm at Unit 3, Ashbourne Business Park, Dock Road, Limerick city.

Please note you are strongly encouraged to make a booking to confirm your attendance at the information night by calling 0878400400.

A first aid course for young people aged between 14 and 16 will also be starting shortly with registration closing on Wednesday, September 28. 

Classes take place in Caherdavin Scout Hall, Limerick city centre and St. Paul’s Community Centre, Dooradoyle with registration via limerickredcross.org. 

