19 Sept 2022

Delays expected due to resurfacing works at busy Limerick roundabout

The resurfacing works at Clonmacken Roundabout will take place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Reporter:

David Hurley

19 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

MOTORISTS are being warned of likely delays due to planned roadworks at Clonmacken Roundabout on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The pavement resurfacing works will take place between 3pm and 12 midnight this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

The works will see the inner and outer lanes of the roundabout being closed to traffic at different times while restrictions will be in place on approach roads to the roundabout.  

A localised stop/go traffic management system will be place at entries and exits this Monday and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

On Tuesday, the slip road to and from the Limerick Tunnel (N18, junction 3) will be closed with traffic being diverted via the Dock Road.

A single lane stop/go traffic management system will also be in place on Tuesday on the R527 (Condell Road) and the L8570 (Jetland/Ivan’s Cross).

On Wednesday, the L8570 access road will be closed closed with local diversions in place to the Jetland/Ivan’s Cross.

