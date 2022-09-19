Gardai issue traffic advice for Limerick motorists travelling to the National Ploughing Championships

AN Garda Síochána is urging those attending the National Ploughing Championships to follow traffic arrangements on the days of the event.

Europe's biggest outdoor event - the first since 2019 - takes place at Ratheniska, County Laois on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

As large crowds are expected to attend each day, gardaí advise anyone travelling to allow additional journey time, and to follow directional signage and instructions of gardaí along the route.

Additionally, motorists travelling from Limerick and elsewhere are being advised to ignore directions on Sat Nav devices and to instead follow the specific directions of signs, gardaí and stewards.

Those with a vehicle pass are asked to make sure it is clearly displayed on the front window.

The Garda traffic plan includes a number of colour-coded routes and those travelling from Limerick should following the Brown Route (see below).

The National Ploughing Championships will take place in Ratheniska, Co Laois from the 20th - 22nd September.



Motorists travelling from Limerick, Kerry or the South West are advised to take the Brown Route.

https://t.co/lH0sP0xdby #Ploughing2022 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 19, 2022

Traffic from Limerick which is travelling northbound on the M7 will exit at Junction 17 (Togher, Portlaoise) and proceed left onto the N77 towards Portlaoise town.

Traffic will be diverted right at Meelick onto the L6310 where it will turn right onto the R426 and onto Sheffield Cross. At Sheffield Junction traffic will turn right again and proceed onto Money Cross to parking beside the event grounds.

Traffic travelling northbound on the R445 (old N7) will be diverted back onto the M7 Motorway at Junction 18 where

it will proceed to parking with the rest of Limerick/Kerry/ South West traffic.