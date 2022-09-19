Deaths in Limerick: Monday, September 19, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Munnelly (née Mangan), Rossroe Avenue, Caherdavin Park, Caherdavin, Limerick / Ballyneety, Limerick

Betty, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her family Ernie, daughters Carole and Collette, son Joe, grandchildren Ben, Luke and Cassie, brother Thomas, nephews, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (September 21st) from 10.30am to 12.00pm followed by removal to Shannon Crematorium for Service at 1pm.

--------------------------

The death has occurred of Pauline Dawson (née Daly), Templeogue, Dublin / Effin, Limerick



DAWSON, (née Daly), Pauline, September 17th 2022, Templeogue, D6W, formerly Effin, Co. Limerick, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice and care services, Harold’s Cross.

Beloved wife and best friend of Tom, pre-deceased by her daughter Katie, sister-in-law Brigid, loving and much-loved mother to Paddy and Liz. Pauline will be forever loved and sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband, children, brothers, Jimmy, Tommy, sisters, Anna, Kitty, Nuala, Pat, Deirdre, half-sisters, Joan, Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village (D6W AC82) this Wednesday evening, September 21st, from 4pm until 6pm. Removal to St. Pius X Church, College Drive (D6W A611) on Thursday morning, September 22nd, arriving at 9.45am for 10am Requiem Mass.

Cremation thereafter in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross (D6W HY98).

House strictly private.

--------------------------

The death has occurred of Gertrude Ahern (née Sheehy), Foynes, Limerick / Aghabullogue, Cork



Gertrude Ahern (nee Sheehy), Mount Trenchard, Foynes, Co. Limerick and late of Clonmoyle East, Aghabullogue, Cork, 17th September 2022. Deeply regretted by her sister Betty, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister in law, cousins, extended family, kind neighbours & friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Madigan's Funeral Home (Eircode V94W8DY), Shanagolden, on Wednesday evening (21st Sept) from 5-7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (22nd Sept) at 11am in St. Senan's Church, Foynes, followed by Cremation at Shannon Crematorium (Eircode V14PV30) at 2pm. Family flowers only, please

--------------------------

The death has occurred of Breda MacLoughlin (née Doyle) Sutton, Dublin / Castleconnell, Limerick



MacLoughlin (nee Doyle) Breda (Sutton and formerly of Castleconnell, Co. Limerick ) 17th September 2022.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving children. Beloved wife of the late Malachy.

Very sadly missed by her children Sue, Paul and Iain, son-in-law Richard, daughters-in-law Iris and Julie, her adored grandchildren Aoibhe, Sarah, Keelin, Sam, Daniel, Luc and Lucy, sisters Maureen and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Wednesday (Sept 21st), from 3pm to 5pm. Removal to St. Fintan’s Church, Sutton on Thursday morning for 11.30am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

--------------------------

The death has occurred of Ger (Gerry) McAuliffe Tullaha, Broadford, Limerick



Suddenly at his home on September 18, 2022. Our beloved Ger will be sadly missed by his loving mother, family, relatives, many dear good friends and kind neighbours.

--------------------------

The death has occurred of Francis Vaughan, Glenhaven, Daughters of Charity, Lisnagry, Limerick / Kileely, Limerick



Formerly of Kileely, Limerick.

Francis, was cared for under the exceptional care of the Management and staff of Glenhaven, until his brief illness, where he passed away at the University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his sister Theresa Lynch.

Very deeply regretted by his siblings Mary Kiely, Anne Ryan, Richard Vaughan, Christy Vaughan, Gerard Vaughan, Raymond Vaughan and Sheila Vaughan, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

--------------------------

