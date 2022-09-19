Search

19 Sept 2022

Victim of road collision on Limerick border was 'one of nature's gentlemen'

Victim of road collision on Limerick border was 'one of nature's gentlemen'

A tribute has been paid to John Sheehy, who passed away over the weekend

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

19 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE VICTIM of a road collision on the Limerick/Kerry border over the weekend has been described as “one of nature’s gentlemen”.

Sadness hangs over both Abbeyfeale and Duagh in Co Kerry this week following the passing of John Sheehy, who was aged in his 70s.

The single vehicle collision took place on the R555 road between the two communities at approximately 6.10pm on Sunday night.

Mr Sheehy was the driver and sole occupant of the car.

Top US official touches down in Shannon Airport for vital talks

Local councillor Liam Galvin, a neighbour of his brother Mike and friend of his nephew Michael, paid tribute to John’s family, especially his wife Jean-Anne.

“He was one of nature's gentlemen. A real gentleman. I'd know his brother who'd be living next door to me, Mike Sheehy. A nicer neighbour you won't meet. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the family, it’s just a tragedy,” said Cllr Galvin.

He said that section of the R555 would not be known for accidents in the same way the N21 perhaps is.

"But it’s another sad incident on our roads neverthless,” the former mayor added.

"This was a jolly man. If there was ever a jolly man, this was him. He loved life,” he added, “The atmospere here is one of sadness. John was known maybe more in the town of Abbeyfeale. He was known everywhere, known as being a good man, and when you're a good man, you have very few enemies. He had very few enemies, I can safely say that.”

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

May he rest in peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media