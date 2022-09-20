Search

20 Sept 2022

Limerick-based Milford Care Centre opens satellite hub in Clare

Limerick-based Milford Care Centre opens satellite hub in Clare

The new satellite hub is located at Quin Road, Ennis

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

20 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

MILFORD Care Centre which is currently the sole provider of specialist palliative care services in the Mid-West region is catering for even more patients thanks to the redevelopment of one of its satellite hubs.

In addition to the inpatient unit at Milford Care Centre, there are five specialist palliative care satellite hubs in the community, delivering care near to, or in the patients’ home.

“We are delighted to announce the redevelopment of one of the satellite hubs on the Quin Road, Ennis at a time where palliative care needs are being highlighted nationwide during Palliative Care week,” said a spokesperson.

This community hub, which re-opened following refurbishment earlier this year, supports the people of Clare, improving accessibility to specialist palliative care services in the community.

Limerick farmer to 'fully contest' assault and public order charges over alleged incident at mart

The new facility in County Clare will enable patients and their families with specialist palliative care needs, to access services locally in Ennis.

This investment, which is supported by the JP McManus Pro Am fund and private/community fundraising, brings specialist treatment, advice and support to you, at a local level.

This consultant led, multi-disciplinary team works in close collaboration with local GPs, Public Health nurses and other community services

Mary O'Brien, CEO of Milford Care Centre has thank the generosity of the benefactors who supported the project to refurbish the facility.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media