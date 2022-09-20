Limerick-based Milford Care Centre opens satellite hub in Clare

MILFORD Care Centre which is currently the sole provider of specialist palliative care services in the Mid-West region is catering for even more patients thanks to the redevelopment of one of its satellite hubs.

In addition to the inpatient unit at Milford Care Centre, there are five specialist palliative care satellite hubs in the community, delivering care near to, or in the patients’ home.

“We are delighted to announce the redevelopment of one of the satellite hubs on the Quin Road, Ennis at a time where palliative care needs are being highlighted nationwide during Palliative Care week,” said a spokesperson.

This community hub, which re-opened following refurbishment earlier this year, supports the people of Clare, improving accessibility to specialist palliative care services in the community.

The new facility in County Clare will enable patients and their families with specialist palliative care needs, to access services locally in Ennis.

This investment, which is supported by the JP McManus Pro Am fund and private/community fundraising, brings specialist treatment, advice and support to you, at a local level.

This consultant led, multi-disciplinary team works in close collaboration with local GPs, Public Health nurses and other community services

Mary O'Brien, CEO of Milford Care Centre has thank the generosity of the benefactors who supported the project to refurbish the facility.