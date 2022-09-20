Limerick Weather: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

TODAY will be fairly cloudy, but there will be pleasant sunny breaks too. And while it will continue mostly dry, there will be outbreaks of light rain or drizzle mostly in the west.

Mild and humid with highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate southerly breezes, fresh at times along western coasts.

TONIGHT: Staying mild with a mix of cloud and clear spells on Tuesday night and just the chance of some light rain or drizzle along western and northwestern fringes. Lowest temperatures staying above 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle continuing in the west and north with patchy drizzle elsewhere.

Light to moderate southerly winds in the morning, increasing moderate to fresh southwesterly later. Staying mild with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wet and breezy as rain gradually extends from the Atlantic across much of the country with some locally heavy falls at times.

Remaining dry though in the southeast till morning. Staying very mild and humid overnight with temperatures holding above 12 to 15 degrees, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

THURSDAY: The rain will clear the northwest during the morning and further clearing all but the southeast by evening. The rain will be followed by mostly dry and sunny conditions but also cooler for the rest of the day.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, warmest in the southeast, with moderate southwest winds veering northwesterly and easing light as the rain clears.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly dry with long clear spells, although a few showers may extend into the southwest from the Atlantic towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light northerly breezes.

FRIDAY: Clear and sunny for the most part although there may be a few stray showers about during the early afternoon. Feeling fresher though as light to moderate northerly winds hold temperatures between 14 and 17 degrees generally..