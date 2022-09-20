Questions asked about newly-installed rails close to Limerick landmark

LIMERICK City and County Council has installed new railings on the riverside near the Treaty Stone in Limerick city.

The local authority did so after councillors and members of Limerick Suicide Watch riverside patrol raised concerns over the protection afforded between the street and the river Shannon.

However, one resident from the Thomondgate area has voiced his disapproval at the new railings.

The local – who did not wish to be named – said: “It impacts so negatively on this beautiful architectural wall which is over 200 years old. Why is this wall that people have sat on, had pictures taken on for hundreds of years, now a hazard? Has anyone ever heard of an issue with someone falling here?”

The resident added that at Steamboat Quay “the river front there is open to the river with no railings and is not considered a hazard.”

A council spokesperson told Limerick Live: “The existing stone parapet in the area was identified as having insufficient fall protection height. Railings were installed to match the existing railings further along Clancy Strand.”

Comparisons with Steamboat Quay were also rejected, with council saying at present it’s in private ownership – but when it comes into public ownership as is planned, protection measures will be in place there.