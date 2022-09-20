Limerick Property Watch: Magnificent family home in Ballyneety

SHERRY FitzGerald are delighted to introduce to the market number 10 The Glen, Ballyneety.

This exceptional detached family home offers superb living space set over two levels, centred on a superbly maintained site within the grounds of Ballyneety Golf Club.

Families seeking a spacious detached home outside of the city limits will appreciate the benefits afforded by The Glen.

No 10 offers country living with all the security and amenities of an exclusive residential suburb. A superb, recently constructed, family home with excellent living accommodation, well- proportioned reception rooms and flexible family space throughout. The fit out and attention to detail is outstanding and offers the new owners a ‘turn key’ property of the highest quality.

Upon entering the hallway of number ten there is a sitting room and office/study to the left hand side. There is an open fireplace with marble surround in the sitting room.

Across the back of the property there is a magnificent open plan lounge/dining room/ sunroom and these open in to the large kitchen/breakfast room which is fitted out to the highest specification with high quality appliances included in the sale.

A family room, 5th bedroom, utility/boot room, guest w.c. and garage completes the accommodation at ground floor level.

On the first-floor level there are a total of 4 spacious and very bright bedrooms, all double rooms with luxuriously appointed ensuite bathrooms and attractive walk-in wardrobes with ample storage space for family living.

All of these rooms are presented in warm neutral tones offering a stylish backdrop to one’s own individual style.

The property has undergone extensive landscaping works to both front and rear and has part paving, part gravel and some well laid out lawn and planting.

This outdoor space is ideal for any buyer looking for private space for entertaining or family living.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 10 The Glen, BallyneetyDescription: Four-bedroom, five bath detached homePrice: €750,000