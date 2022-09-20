In Pictures: Lots of fun at community fair in Limerick estate

Photographer Brendan Gleeson got a wonderful array of pictures at the Moyross Community Fair on Saturday.
Organised by the Moyross Community Enterprise Centre Ltd, there was a host of activities to interest and entertain all ages and even a magic display.
