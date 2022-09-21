Council to press for new primary school in Limerick

LIMERICK councillors are to ramp up the pressure on Education Minister Norma Foley to deliver a new school in one of the city's fastest-growing suburbs.

At this month's metropolitan meeting, a motion from Labour member Elena Secas was unanimously passed requesting her to deliver a new primary school for Castletroy.

This, Cllr Secas said, is in order to "keep pace with the significant increase in the population and new housing developments in the area, as the existing primary schools in the area are at their full capacity."

She argued when it comes to school places, Castletroy is in "deep crisis mode", with government "failing" the youngsters of the area.

"Every single year there are people struggling to get school places for their children in their local schools. These are people who live in the area, whose children would have attended the local crèche and yet they are struggling to get a place in their local school. I’ve had parents this summer who advised that their children have been on the waiting list trying to get in their local school for the past five years. They live within walking distance from the local school and yet they have to bring their children to school into the city," she said.

To add to this, after the Dublin Coach 307 and 308 services were put on hiatus in July, many parents now have to drive their children due to a lack of alternative public transport, said Cllr Secas.

"One must wonder - what do people in the fastest growing suburb in Munster, which is Castletroy need to do to get the services and facilities they deserve: proper public bus service to service the whole area, a library, community centre, garda station, youth centre, school places," she said.

"One of the local schools have advised that they have 45 pupils currently on the waiting list for admission up through the school. And this is just one of the schools in the area."

Councillor Michael Sheahan, who also represents the area on the local authority, seconded the motion, while it also gained support from fellow City East members Sean Hartigan and Catherine Slattery.

"We have a crazy situation at the moment where even siblings of students already going to schools in the area can't get access. We have people living near schools and they need to bring their kids across the city adding to congestion. We've also kids making their way under their own steam four kilometres out to Ahane National School," said Cllr Hartigan.

Cllr Slattery added: "This motion couldn't come at a better time. It's a very built-up area."