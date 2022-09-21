Traffic gridlock after truck 'too high' forced to turn at Limerick tunnel

Limerick Tunnel | Picture: Adrian Butler
LIMERICK motorists are experiencing significant delays after a truck ran into difficulties at the N18 tunnel.
Gardaí confirmed that the incident, involving a truck that was too high for the tunnel, has led to significant congestion for Limerick motorists travelling into and from the city.
"Gardaí are directing traffic outside the Limerick Tunnel due to a traffic incident that occurred at approximately 2:30pm today, Wednesday, September 2022," a spokesperson told Limerick Live this afternoon.
One passerby, who was stuck in traffic along the route said that the truck, which exceeded the maximum height permitted to access the tunnel, was forced to turn around and head back towards the Raheen direction.
No emergency services were needed at the scene and gardaí were at hand to direct traffic.
A garda spokesperson added that the road "should be clear for use shortly."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.