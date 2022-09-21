Search

21 Sept 2022

Green light given for refurbishment works at Limerick primary school

Gaelscoil Sheoirse Clancy PICS: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

21 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

THE GREEN light has been given for significant extension works to a Limerick city primary school.

Willie O'Dea TD said that he has been informed by the Minister for Education Norma Foley, that she has given approval to proceed to construction for a significant refurbishment for Gaelscoil Sheoirse Clancy, Roxboro Road, Limerick.

The school, founded in 1986, is headed by principal Aileen Costello and also has ties with Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh, with graduating students getting some priority for enrolment.

School management at Gaelscoil Sheoirse Clancy took to social media to inform parents that they were “delighted” to announce final approval for their long-awaited refurbishment project.

“Planning permission has been granted and the Tender Process has been completed,” they added.

The refurbishment works will include upgrades to the three entrance lobbies, lifts, a new office, a thermal upgrade, roof works, replacing windows and doors, car park and footpath upgrade, including all associated works.

“This decision by the Minister will allow for the provision of very necessary improved facilities at Gaelscoil Sheoirse Clancy, Roxboro Road, Limerick,” Deputy O’Dea commented.

"Well done to the principal, the board of management and all involved in getting the project to this crucial stage,” he added.

