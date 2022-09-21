Search

21 Sept 2022

Limerick DJ turns up the heat with new single

Limerick DJ turns up the heat with new single

The Limerick DJ released his latest track on September 9

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

21 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

SUMMER may be over but that hasn’t stopped one Limerick DJ from turning up the heat with his latest single.

99 RZNS (Nathan O’Callaghan) released his new single Summer Jam on September 9.

The DJ worked on the track with John Gibbons, one of the biggest DJ’s in the Irish scene.

Culture Night returns to Limerick with a bang

The new single is a fresh contemporary take on the 2003 hit song of the same name by the Underground Project.

Scottish musician KOOLKID who co-wrote songs with some of the biggest names in the music industry such as K-Pop band BTS lent his vocals on the track.

Talking about his latest single 99 RZNS said: “Both John and KOOLKID worked a bit of magic on the original demo I sent, and the track came to life.”

“Working with KOOLKID came as a result of my collaboration with John Gibbons and his label, Blindsided Records. I introduced the idea of the song to John and the label, and they found the extremely talented KOOLKID to cover the vocals,” 99 RZNS said.

Show goes on as Limerick's Lime Tree theatre celebrates tenth anniversary

99 RZNS started out producing music when he was 15, he’s now 21 and hasn’t stopped doing what he loves.

“I have always loved dance music and one day I was curious about how electronic music is produced, so I downloaded a demo for a music producing software and it began from there,” 99 RZNS said.

“My goal is to have another release before the end of 2022, and maybe in the coming years DJ at one of the largest music festivals in the world such as Creamfields or Tomorrowland,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media