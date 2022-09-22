Bualadh Bos for the return of Limerick children's festival

Fergal, a non-verbal show about the importance of being yourself and enjoying your own company, created by Mr McCarthy, will be one of the many highlights from the festival.
Bualadh Bos will also host internationally renowned performance company Curious Seed from Scotland with Chalk About which explores the nature of identity and asks some big questions such as what makes us who we are?
Other internationally renowned companies de Stilte, from the Netherlands, The Egg from England, ROGU from Belgium and Branar from Ireland will all take part in the festival.
Leigh Robieson-Cleaver from Curios Seed commented: “Since 2013, Chalk About has toured extensively and been seen by over 12,000 people to date.”
“We’ve been wanting to bring the show to Ireland for a long time, so we are absolutely delighted to be coming to the Bualadh Bos Children’s Festival 2022 as part of an Irish tour this autumn,” she added.
The Festival has also partnered with Doras as part of the Pay It Forward donation initiative, where festival tickets will be offered complimentary to families to a wide range of events at Bualadh Bos Children’s Festival this October.
