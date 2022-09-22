Gardai investigate theft of kegs from outside Limerick pub

GARDAI are appealing for information after a number of kegs were stolen from outside a pub in County Limerick.

The theft of the kegs, which are worth several hundred euro each, happened in the early hours of last Friday morning (September 16) outside a premises in Patrickswell.

Divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch, says the incident should act as a warning to businesses - ahead of the darker winter evenings.

"Licenced premises - either hotels or bars - should store their beer kegs out of sight, locked into an outhouse with a lock and bolt of a good standard," she said.

"If this is not possible then the beer kegs should be linked together with a heavy-duty chain as this makes it more difficult to move them," she added.

The garda advice is also to consider installing sensor lighting and CCTV around commercial premises in an effort of deterring thieves.

Anyone with information about the theft of the kegs is asked to come forward.