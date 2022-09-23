Search

23 Sept 2022

Limerick Weather - Friday, September 23, 2022

Limerick Weather - Friday, September 23, 2022

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

23 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

ANY MIST and fog will soon clear. Then, there will be a mix of scattered showers with sunny spells. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees in light or moderate northwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Drier weather over the weekend and turning cooler.

Largely dry and clear with light isolated showers tonight. A chilly night with lowest temperatures of three to seven degrees. Light northwest winds.

Tomorrow, well scattered showers, but overall mostly dry with sunny spells. Another fresh day with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees and a light or moderate northerly breeze.

Dry and cool with light northwest winds tomorrow night, where it will turn cloudier. Temperatures could fall as low as three degrees again.

Limerick hurling manager cuts ribbon on a Beacon of healthcare

A cloudier day with scattered showers on Sunday. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Turning breezy later in the day with moderate to fresh westerly winds developing. There will be a spell of rain during Sunday night. Overnight lows of eight to 11 degrees.

Showery conditions with some bright intervals as we start the new week on Monday. Feeling chilly with highs of 13 to 16 degrees in a brisk northwest wind.

Temperatures remaining a little lower than the seasonal norm heading into midweek, with further showers in a northerly airflow.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media