'It got really, really bad': Limerick's Greg O'Shea describes 'overwhelming' dark period in his life

**Reader discretion is advised**

LIMERICK rugby star, Olympian and reality television show winner Greg O'Shea has bravely opened up on his battle against depression.

Greg, who is originally from Corbally, shot to fame when he won the 2019 edition of the popular British programme Love Island.

He has since represented Ireland in the Olympic games in Rugby 7s.

But in an interview with RTÉ presenter Doireann Garrihy on her Laugh of Your Life podcast, he confessed to considering taking his own life, after his career stalled following his Love Island victory.

"It got really really bad. It got overwhelming at one stage. I remember when I was back in Dublin and I was driving around. I was behind the wheel of a car, and I was like, OK this is going to go one of two ways now Greg. And I don't want to get too dark now on the podcast, but it was basically a decision of: alright, this is all over, or bring yourself to the doctor right now," he said.

*Trigger Warning - this video contains discussion about suicidal feelings* My next guest on The Laughs Of Your Life podcast is @GOSofficialpage I am so grateful to Greg for his honesty in our chat. I truly believe what he has to say about his own mental health struggles will… pic.twitter.com/nRT2dozXuF — Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) September 22, 2022

Fortunately, Greg drove himself to the doctor, and he was put on prescription drugs to ease the pain.

"I had to go on pretty heavy medication. It didn't work, and they had to double the medication. It got really bad for a few months. All this time, no-one knew. Like, no-one knew. My best friend I lived with didn't know. I told my mom because for some reason you always just have to talk to your mom. But no-one else knew," he said.

In a bid to improve his mood, Greg listed three things which were important to him, and acted on them.

He surrounded himself with his family and friends, developed a fitness mobile telephone application, and stepped up his efforts to find jobs in the media.

"I went hell for leather," he said, "One or two people started cracking the door open for me and I burst through it. I was literally sending emails to everyone and I was like gimme a chance, gimme a shot. I need to do this, you need to give me a chance."

Eventually, he said, the work began to come through.

The full episode of Doireann Garrihy's Laugh of Your Life with Greg O'Shea will be published on Monday here.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this article please contact:

Samaritans helpline 116 123

Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48

Pieta House on 1800 247 247