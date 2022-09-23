Search

23 Sept 2022

'It got really, really bad': Limerick's Greg O'Shea describes 'overwhelming' dark period in his life

Limerick's Greg O'Shea bravely opens up on his battle with depression

Greg O'Shea won the ITV series Love Island in 2019

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

23 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

**Reader discretion is advised**

LIMERICK rugby star, Olympian and reality television show winner Greg O'Shea has bravely opened up on his battle against depression.

Greg, who is originally from Corbally, shot to fame when he won the 2019 edition of the popular British programme Love Island.

He has since represented Ireland in the Olympic games in Rugby 7s.

But in an interview with RTÉ presenter Doireann Garrihy on her Laugh of Your Life podcast, he confessed to considering taking his own life, after his career stalled following his Love Island victory.

"It got really really bad. It got overwhelming at one stage. I remember when I was back in Dublin and I was driving around. I was behind the wheel of a car, and I was like, OK this is going to go one of two ways now Greg. And I don't want to get too dark now on the podcast, but it was basically a decision of: alright, this is all over, or bring yourself to the doctor right now," he said.

Fortunately, Greg drove himself to the doctor, and he was put on prescription drugs to ease the pain.

"I had to go on pretty heavy medication. It didn't work, and they had to double the medication. It got really bad for a few months. All this time, no-one knew. Like, no-one knew. My best friend I lived with didn't know. I told my mom because for some reason you always just have to talk to your mom. But no-one else knew," he said.

In a bid to improve his mood, Greg listed three things which were important to him, and acted on them.

He surrounded himself with his family and friends, developed a fitness mobile telephone application, and stepped up his efforts to find jobs in the media.

"I went hell for leather," he said, "One or two people started cracking the door open for me and I burst through it. I was literally sending emails to everyone and I was like gimme a chance, gimme a shot. I need to do this, you need to give me a chance."

Eventually, he said, the work began to come through.

The full episode of Doireann Garrihy's Laugh of Your Life with Greg O'Shea will be published on Monday here.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this article please contact:

Samaritans helpline 116 123
Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48
Pieta House on 1800 247 247

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media