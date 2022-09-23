Search

23 Sept 2022

Results are back on ‘Staker’s bones’ found in Limerick village 16-years ago

Results are back on ‘Staker’s bones’ found in Limerick village 16-years ago

The Staker Wallace memorial in Kilfinane

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

23 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

“ARE these the bones of Staker Wallace?” was the headline in the Limerick Leader in 2006 after human remains were found in Kilfinane.

Sixteen years on we have an answer. This all goes back to 2006 when human bones were discovered in Kilfinane when the council were carrying out urban renewal works.

Locals believed that the remains of Wallace were among the bones found. It was thought three men were buried in the grave.

Patrick Staker Wallace (or Wallis) was executed by the British in the lead up to the 1798 rebellion. Wallace was commander of a local division of United Irishmen and was arrested following an alleged plot to murder the local landlord, Capt Oliver.

The 65-year-old was offered his freedom by Capt Oliver in return for the names of other United Irishmen and the location of their weapons. He refused.

Wallace was jailed in Kilfinane and underwent public flogging before he was publicly hanged and beheaded. His head was put on a spike above the Market House for a number of weeks before he was buried in the town.

The actions of the Irish patriot, believed to be from Bulgaden, were never forgotten. He is remembered in song - A Lament to Staker Wallace; name of a GAA Club and a statue in Kilfinane.

However, it appears he was forgotten about for 14 years as the Leader revealed in 2020 through correspondence from the council that, “This project was put on a back burner due to ongoing pressure of work”.

Staker Wallis - still no answers 14 years after human bones were found in Limerick village

Kilfinane man James O’Brien, who raised his concerns in 2020 over the delay with Minister for State Niall Collins, said: “Those bones lay forgotten for over 200 years. It's a fright to God if they are forgotten again.”

Mr O’Brien can vividly recall the day the bones were discovered in 2006.

Mr Collins said, “Sitting on skeletal remains for over 14 years, which are an integral part of the history, heritage and culture of Kilfinane is simply not acceptable”. He called on the council to immediately begin the testing process.

Funding for the work was sought in 2021 under the 2022 council budget with an osteoarchaeologist procured in October 2021. Human osteoarchaeology is the scientific study of human skeletons excavated from archaeological sites

Funding was confirmed in January 2022 and the bones were delivered to the osteoarchaeologist that month.

Revealed: Plans for landmark hotel site in Limerick

Sarah McCutcheon, archaeologist with Limerick City and County Council, said the osteoarchaeologist has now completed her review of the bones.

“A summary of the information gleaned is that the minimum number of individuals contained in the collection is five although there might be up to seven. There is no clear evidence of any skeletal material from a 65-year-old individual (Wallace’ age when he was killed).

“The age range for the material is between 25 and 45-years-old. There is no evidence of trauma on any of the bones in the group.

“It looks like Staker Wallace’s bones may not be part of the collection,” said Ms McCutcheon.

The whereabouts of the Limerick patriot remains remain a mystery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media