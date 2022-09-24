Limerick Weather - Saturday, September 24

Limerick weather
Saturday will be a largely dry day with sunny spells and just well scattered showers.
Another fresh day can be expected with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.
Saturday night will be mostly dry with increasing cloud feeding in a few showers. It will be chilly will temperatures of just 3 to 8 degrees.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Sunday will be a cloudier day with well scattered showers. Rather cool with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Turning breezy later in the day with moderate to fresh westerly winds developing, accompanied by spells of rain during Sunday evening or early Sunday night. Overnight lows of 8 to 11 degrees with brisk west to northwest winds.
It will be rather windy on Monday with some scattered blustery showers. Feeling cool with highs of 11 to 16 degrees in a brisk northwest wind.
Generally dry on Tuesday with sunny spells and moderate northwest winds.
However, some rain will likely arrive into the southwest later with a few showers clipping northern coasts. Another cool day with highs of 11 to 16 degrees.
