First part of new cycle lane in Limerick approved

LIMERICK councillors have approved the first phase of a new cycle lane along a busy suburban street.

At this month's metropolitan district meeting, members gave the green light to plans to introduce segregated bike lanes and footpath upgrades at Fr Russell Road, between its junction with Gouldavoher, and Quinn's Cross roundabout.

The plan will include the upgrade of the footpath and cycling facilities at the Racefield Roundabout inbetween, alongside improvement work at the bus stops, with the provision of a new layby.

Roadside junctions will also be upgraded, while new road surfacing will be introduced. There will also be landscaping work including the removal of old trees and the planting of new ones, plus new LED public lighting.

Speaking at the meeting, officials said a planning application for the second phase of the bus lane project - between Gouldavoher and the St Paul's roundabout - would be made towards the end of the year.

It is this phase which has drawn the most opposition, with 408 locals signing a petition against the scheme.

They feel the St Paul's end of the road is too narrow to accommodate cycle lanes, while there's been unease at the loss of car turning spaces in their front yards.

Residents were also left furious at a suggestion their land could have been acquired under Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO).

If this were to happen, it would mean homeowners could be forced to part with their land potentially against their will, in exchange for compensation.

Local Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler said he would not support any application which would include this measure.

"It's not been handled in the right way. Letters went out to residents, and discussions of CPOs caused a lot of consternation and anger. Beautiful mature trees could have been removed. I want to state, as we move to phase two, that I will not support any proposals which include the CPO of front gardens of people along that road," he told the meeting.

His party colleague, Cllr Dan McSweeney agreed - and he also pressed for a commitment from the executive that the next application will be designated as what's known as a part eight application - something officials confirmed would be the case.

This is important, as it means that it is councillors who will have the final say on whether the plan is accepted or rejected.

Social Democrats councillor Elisa O'Donovan said she has a different opinion on the cycle lane plan - and admitted she had disagreed with some of the residents in Fr Russell Road who might be impacted.

"For me, today is a really good day for City West. This is a key link between Mungret, Raheen, Dooradoyle and the city centre. We are elected to lead, to transform our communities and ensure they are better communities to raise families in and live," she said.

The City West member stressed it's vital mature trees are retained in any revamp of the street, however.