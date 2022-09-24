In Pictures: More photos from Culture Night in Limerick

CULTURE Night 2022, which took place on Friday has been hailed a major success.
Large crowds flocked to venues across Limerick city and county for the first fully in-person Culture Night since 2019.
A variety of free events and performances took place across the evening with something on offer for everyone - young and old.
Venues in the city which hosted events included the Hunt Museum, Limerick Museum, Mary Immaculate College, King John's Castle, University of Limerick, the Milk Market and Limerick School of Art and Design.
Culture Night events in Limerick were supported by the local authority, the Arts Council and various cultural organisations.
