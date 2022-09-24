Areas of Limerick are like "wild west" due to anti-social behaviour says councillor

CERTAIN areas of Limerick are being described as the “wild west” due to anti-social behaviour.

At a recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee between gardai and councillors, a number of representatives raised their concerns about anti-social behaviour in the city and county, especially amongst young people.

The issue of scrambler bikes was mentioned specifically with councillors calling for legislation to be brought in regarding the vehicles being used in public places, before anyone is seriously injured.

Gerard Roche, Chief Superintendent said the issue of dealing with children who are partaking in anti-social behaviour is a complex one.

Chief Superintendent Roche said there is significant collaboration between gardai, Tusla, the HSE and other agencies who all deal with those under the age of 18 engaging in such behaviour.

“Significant thinking and money is needed to combat the issue. They are effectively children and locking up a child will not help.

“There is now a full time Sargeant in Limerick who deals with underage cases, we have enough laws for them but you can't just lock them up” he said.

Councillors voiced their frustration that "little or nothing" could be done and called on members of the council who are Oireachtas members to raise the issue in the Dail.

Cllr Kevin Sheahan said the locals in his community of Askeaton have described it as the "wild west" of late. He also said that locals are afraid to go out at night or on the roads.

Another issue that was highlighted was the spate of incidents that saw young people throwing rocks from railway bridges in Limerick city at passing cars.

Chief Superintendent Roche said that gardai are liaising with Irish Rail in relation to the incidents which saw 20 windscreens damaged.