In Pictures: Limerick-based Northside Family Resource Centre hosts first Harvest Fair since Covid

THE first in-person Harvest Fair at Northside Family Resource Centre in Limerick city has been hailed a big success.
The Fair, which was hosted by the Ballynanty-based organisation, included live music, food, information stands, class and children's entertainment.
There was also an opportunity for people living in the local community to sign up for the various classes and courses which are being offered by the Northside Family Resource Centre.
