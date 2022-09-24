Search

24 Sept 2022

Limerick GAA club breaks down barriers but hopefully not windows!

Limerick GAA club breaks down barriers but hopefully not windows!

Sinead Bulfin with Niamh Ryan, Sean Finn and her new hurley and ball

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

24 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

FUTURE Bruff GAA stars will never forget the day they got a free hurley and ball from club and county stars Niamh Ryan and Sean Finn.

The initiative to imbue a love of the game in the junior infants in Scoil Dean Cussen is thanks to Bruff Bord na nÓg and Bruff Camogie Club. However, they take no responsibility for any broken windows!

Fran O’Dwyer, chair of Bruff Bord na nÓg, said they are constantly trying to be innovative and help out their local school anyway they can.

“At a recent club meeting we were discussing how we could help the school for the new term. Our vice chairman Mike Weekes suggested giving each junior infant a welcome gift of a hurley and ball. Unanimously we agreed it was an excellent idea.

In Pictures: Epic open day at Limerick GAA club to celebrate wonderful year

“We reached out to Bruff Camogie and they were also fully onboard with the idea. So 27 hurleys and balls were ordered. These were paid for by Bruff Bord na nÓg and Bruff Camogie and delivered to the school by representatives from both clubs and presented to the children by club and county stars Sean Finn and Niamh Ryan,” said Fran, who adds that the club has a very good relationship with the principal, Shane Mullane.

“Mr Mullane is very active as a coach with his club Monaleen but we’ve adopted him in Bruff!” joked Fran. The whole concept of providing a hurley and ball to each child is to introduce hurling to this age group and, hopefully, foster a love of the game which will see them play with Bruff for many years to come."

Scoil Dean Cussen, Bruff, junior infants pupils with Liz Kennedy, SNA; Shane Mullane, principal; Mike Weekes, Bruff GAA; All-Star hurler Sean Finn; GAA star Niamh Ryan; Siobhan Meaney, Bruff Camogie; Amy Moriarty, teacher

“Of course it all starts at our nursery age group of U5s. This group meets every Saturday morning at 10am for one hour, for an introduction to hurling and fun activities. All are welcome. It’s led by retired Scoil Dean Cussen principal, Tom Bulfin, who notably is in his 50th year of coaching with Bruff.

“We wish these children every enjoyment with their new hurley and ball, and we warmly welcome them and their parents to our club. And if the odd window is broken at home it’s all in aid of a good cause!” smiled Fran.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media