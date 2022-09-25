Retailer opens new Mobile Phone shop at Limerick store

Tesco Ireland says the decision to open the dedicated Mobile Phone shop in Coonagh was made is in response to new customer research
TESCO Ireland has announced the opening of a new dedicated Tesco Mobile phone shop at its store in Coonagh on the outskirts of Limerick city.
The retailer says the decision to open the dedicated Mobile Phone shop was made is in response to new customer research that indicates a preference for an in-store experience (over online) which choosing a new mobile phone network or a price plan.
Commenting on the expansion announcement, Geoff Byrne, Chief Operating Officer at Tesco Ireland said: “We’re delighted to bring Supermarket Mobile to Coonagh in the form of a dedicated Tesco Mobile phone shop within the store. We know the network is popular amongst our customers here, so we’re pleased to give them the chance to engage face-to-face with our Mobile colleagues, and shortcut the process of choosing the right deal for them."
The new Tesco Mobile shop in Coonagh increases the total number of Tesco Mobile concessions in Ireland to 44.
