Homeless man stole from woman who offered him accommodation at her Limerick home

GARDAI are warning of the dangers of bringing strangers into your home following a recent incident in Limerick.

A middle-aged woman who was waiting at a bus stop in the city centre when she was approached by a young man who informed her that he was homeless.

"He asked her to buy him a bus ticket to Dublin. The woman, who was aged in her fifites, did not have spare money but she offered him accommodation for the night. He accepted and they went to her house, unfortunately the following morning the woman discovered that the man was gone and had taken some of her property with him," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Leetch.

The property taken from the house included cameras, alcohol, footwear as well as other items.

"I understand why the woman might want to help a homeless person but she put herself in danger. There are charities available who help homeless people, donate to them but never bring a stranger into your home," added Sgt Leetch.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.