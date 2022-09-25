In Pictures: Charity cycle from Limerick to Kilkee returns following Covid hiatus

THERE was great excitement earlier this month when the Limerick To Kilkee (via Tarbert) charity cycle returned following a two-year break due to Covid-19.
Dozens of cyclists took part in the event which helped raise funds for Cliona's Foundation & the Limerick Lourdes Invalid Fund
Photographer Brendan Gleeson met up with the cyclists before they departed from the Clayton Hotel in Limerick city.
Click 'next' for more photos.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.