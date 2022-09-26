Limerick householders warned of possible discoloration to water supply

IRISH Water is advising customers in Limerick city and its environs that preparation works for scheduled reservoir cleaning at Newcastle Reservoir may lead to a discoloration in their water supply, for a period of time.

The works at the reservoir near Castleconnell will take place this Monday and it may take up to 48 hours for any discoloration to clear across the network.

Irish Water, which is working in conjunction with Limerick City and County Council, is recommending that householders run the kitchen tap for a few minutes to see if the water returns to a clear colour.

If the discoloration remains, they should contact the Irish Water Customer Care Team at 1800 278 278 or on social media. The discolored water should not be consumed.

Commenting ahead of the scheduled works, Duane O’Brien, Operational Lead with Irish Water, said: “As part of our maintenance programme, Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council will be progressing works to allow for upcoming scheduled cleaning of the main reservoirs serving Limerick city and environs. Whilst this may result in water discoloration for a 48-hour period, it is to facilitate necessary works to ensure a clean and safer water supply for our customers."

Irish Water is apologising for the inconvenience caused.