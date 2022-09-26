Gardai appeal for help locating missing Limerick man in Ballybunion

Missing person: Donal Kennedy, from Caherdavin, last seen in Ballybunion
GARDAI are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Donal Kennedy, who has gone missing in Ballybunion, Co Kerry.
Mr Kennedy, aged 33, from Caherdavin in Limerick city, was last seen at approximately 11.30pm on Saturday night, September 24 on the main street in Ballybunion.
Local councillor Olivia O'Sullivan has also asked people to assist in locating Mr Kennedy.
Please share https://t.co/zLjlJhRRty— Olivia O'Sullivan (@oliviaos) September 25, 2022
A garda spokesperson said: "Mr Kennedy is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes."
When last seen, he was wearing a long sleeve white top.
A search is taking place in Ballybunion this Monday morning. If anybody would like to help they are welcome to assist.
Anyone with any information on Donal's whereabouts are asked to contact Ballybunion Garda Station on 068 27104, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.