Multi-million euro partnership powered by Limerick-based company

WP Engine, which is based at Henry Street in Limerick city, employs around 150 people
DIGITAL agency Granite has announced a partnership with Limerick-based technology firm WP Engine.
The tie-up, forecasted to generate an additional €3.1m in revenues for Granite by the end of 2023, will strengthen the firm’s offerings, enabling it to grow its client portfolio across Ireland and Britain.
WP Engine, which is located in new offices in Henry Street, is the global leader in WordPress technology – which is a template for writing web pages – and employs 150 people in Limerick.
It hosts almost two million web sites in more than 150 countries with its client base including Irish Heart Foundation, Riverdance, Avvio, Microsoft, eBay, and Volvo.
Granite Digital was picked by WP Engine executives to help spearhead growth in the Irish enterprise sector.
The partnership will also allow Granite Digital, which is based in Cork, to significantly scale its business within Britain, leveraging WP Engine technology to reach a wider customer base.
